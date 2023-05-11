Take mom fishing for Mother’s Day, during Free Fishing Weekend

To kick off the spring fishing season, families, fishing enthusiasts and first-time anglers across Ontario can celebrate Mother’s Day with free fishing this weekend.

“Whether you’re new to fishing or an experienced angler, it’s a great way to bond with family this Mother’s Day weekend,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “This is a fantastic way for families to get out and enjoy one of Ontario’s greatest natural resources – our beautiful lakes, rivers and streams.”

If you are fishing for free on the Mother’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.