Survey seeks to glean business sentiment

Thunder Bay Ventures is gathering information for its twice-annual Business Confidence Index and is counting on the business community to participate in the 2025 Thunder Bay and Area Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey.

Maria Vidotto, Thunder Bay Ventures manager, said individuals who make strategic decisions for their business and hold the company title of chief executive officer, chief operating officer, president, owner or managing director are eligible to fill out the 10-minute confidential online survey.

“Having real data is essential,” she said. “The more businesses that take part, the clearer and more complete the picture of our local economy becomes. The survey closes on June 25. There is an option to keep your name out of it, or you can include your name, which will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card from their choice of Gear Up For Outdoors or the Thunder Bay Country Market.”

Responses will be kept strictly confidential, with only aggregate data used for the basis of the analysis. Professors Camillo Lento and Claudio Pousa, from the faculty of business at Lakehead University, will administer the data in conjunction with narrative research.

“The purpose of the study is to gather the local business opinion on key factors, including current economic business conditions,” Vidotto said, adding that it also includes anticipated business conditions for the upcoming year and hiring intentions.

“The initiative provides business leaders with important economic indicators for their business, the industry, the business

community, and the region’s economy.”

Thunder Bay Ventures is working on the initiative with community partners that include the Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre, Gear Up For Outdoors, Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, Paro Centre for Women’s Enterprise, Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. A full report on the findings will be presented to business leaders later this year.