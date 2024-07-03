Survey launched into services for newcomers

Rainy River Future Development Corporation is committed to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all residents, including newcomers to our community. To better understand and improve the services and resources available to immigrants, the corporation has launched a survey, and are inviting everyone to participate.

“Your input is invaluable and will help us gauge public attitudes towards immigration and identify the most effective ways to support the integration of immigrants into our community,” said Angela Halvorsen Smith. “Whether you are a community member or a business owner, your feedback is crucial.”

All responses are confidential and will only be used for research purposes to improve the community’s support for immigrants, said Halvorsen Smith.

There are two surveys running concurrently. One is open to the general public, while the other is open to business owners.

For Community Members: (https://forms.gle/TsiRLfUak45sKvrN9)

For Business Owners: (https://forms.gle/dTiecPWZ3nZ1QdpFA)

Instructions: