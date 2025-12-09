Support for Northern Ontario Indigenous development projects comes in

The Government of Canada has spent nearly $5 million into 10 Northern Ontario Indigenous economic development projects through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario’s Northern Ontario Development Program.

MP Patty Hajdu, minister of jobs and families and minister responsible for FedNor, was met by northern First Nation chiefs and leaders for the announcement at the Nokiiwin Tribal Council, Friday afternoon.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, commonly referred to as FedNor, has transformed over the last five years to be focused on Indigenous economic prosperity and equity, Hajdu said, adding that FedNor works within Indigenous communities so that Indigenous leaders and organizations know that FedNor applies to them too.

“You’re not limited to working with Indigenous Services Canada,” she said.

“You can apply to Health Canada. You can apply to Infrastructure Canada and the new small and rural infrastructure fund that will be coming will be (applicable) for the work that you’re doing in your communities.”

Hajdu also announced the start of the Northern Ontario Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, which is a strategic partnerships initiative funded by Indigenous Services Canada, but delivered by FedNor.

“This program is going to support Indigenous-led clean energy projects through targeted funding and services support that will fill gaps and address community capacity,” she said.

Among the recipients of the FedNor funding is Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, which received $183,060 to support the completion of a pre-feasibility study for their new data centre.

Wabigoon Chief Clayton Wetelainen called data sovereignty a big issue.

“We hear (artificial intelligence) is going to be replacing some jobs, but you’ve got to build these data centres,” Wetelainen said. “It’s networking engineers, it’s cabling, it’s a big endeavour to build these data centres, and that’s where I see our youth heading to maybe get some hope and learn about the economy, which is going to be a big economy in the future.”

Chief Paul Gladu’s First Nation, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, will receive $459,800 for the installation of a district biomass heating system located within the community.

“Fednor means a lot to us,” Gladu said.

“They play a big part in our first mill that we put up. We’ve got 20 homes that we built, we’re forging forward and doing the right thing. We’re not building homes that are going to have mould in a few years. We spent a lot of time and money building these beautiful homes along the shores of Lake Nipigon.”

The FedNor $5 million has been divided among the following: