Sunset Country Palliative Care Committee hosts Pushing Up Daisies educational fair

The Sunset Country Palliative Care Committee hosted their second Pushing Up Daisies work fair on May 15th. It was an educational event with 12 booths set up and professionals sharing their knowledge and expertise for caregivers, clinicians, or someone living with a life limiting disease

. Booths from Riverside Health Care Facilities(support services and counseling), Rainycrest Activation , Canadian Mental Health Association, Northridge Funeral Home, LaVallee Municipality Cemetery Committee, Alzheimer’s Society, Home Care and Community Services, Hospice Northwest, Community Paramedicine, Northwest Community Legal Clinic and Giishkaandago ‘Ikwe Health Services.

Two speakers presented topics of interest to those attending Nikita Matichuk is a Community Palliative Care Nurse who travels all over the Rainy River District helping patients receiving Palliative Care or End-of life support. She spoke on how Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) works in Canada, including the requirements for being eligible for receiving MAiD.

Gale Gagnier gave a presentation, sharing her knowledge on the topic of Death Doulas. She explained how Hospices can improve Health Equity. Gale is from International Falls Minnesota.

Both Gale and Nikita gave excellent presentations, many questions were asked by people following their presentations.

Over fifty people attended Pushing Up Daisies. The location had been changed to Super 8 at the last minute due to a Covid outbreak at Rainycrest, organizers were pleased with the attendance considering the last minute change of location.

Laura McCormick co-chairs this event with Julie Cousineau. Laura is hoping to make this a yearly event. Laura shared,“It was a great turnout and the afternoon event was a great opportunity for the agencies to network with each other and learn from one another. All in all it was an inspiring day for everyone attending”.