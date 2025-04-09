Sunset Country Metis Council hosts Spring Feast!

The Sunset Country Metis Council hosted a Spring Feast last Friday, April 4. The feast was held at the Metis Hall. The well-attended event was enjoyed by all. A delicious meal was served, followed by live music, dancing and lots of fun.

To add to the special quality of the night was live music, featuring Brandi Vezina on her Grit & Glamour Tour. Brandi is a proud Metis artist from Manitoba. Her heartfelt narrative modern country music blends influences and emotional depth.

Brandi sings of many challenges that impacts many people including the fragility of only one industry such as a paper mill in a small town and how the closing of industry touches the community of a town.

Brandi has earned much recognition including Women in Music Canada Entrepreneur and the 2024 Vince Fontaine Legacy Award. Brandi will be performing at Moose and Fiddle this summer in Nestor Falls.

Performing with Brandi was Real Comeault, providing a variety of musical skills, one being playing his fiddle and wowing the crowd. Max Dupas was another welcome addition to this trio of performers.

A truly enjoyable evening. Hats off to all the people that made this a night to be enjoyed and remembered!