Summer star gazing programs starting up in Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs National Park is offering families the opportunity to take a tour across outer space this summer.

Voyageur National Park is a designated International Dark Sky Park. Which means there is little to no light pollution in many areas of the park making it ideal for star gazing.

Park After Dark experiences run on Fridays from July 19 (Next Friday) until September 6 (Aug. 9 excluded) from 10-11 p.m. Depending on the time of year, you may be able to catch a glimpse of planets like Mars, Jupiter and Saturn as well as get an up-close look at the moon through the parks powerful telescope. If you’re there at the right time, there may even be a meteor shower.

The Park After Dark experience is offered at the Voyageurs Forest Overlook near the Ash River Visitor Centre. The visitor centre is located about an hour east of International Falls.

If you want to attend you can sign up in advance on the Voyageurs Conservancy website but you don’t have to. If there is any uncertainty in the weather you can check the event page by 8 p.m. on the night you’re planning to attend. You can find more information at Voyageurs.org/events.

In August, Voyageur National Park hosts its fourth annual Star Party.

The Star Party is a series of free astronomy events over Aug. 9-10. On Friday Aug. 9 the party hits the Rainy Lake Visitor Centre about 20 minutes east of International Falls not far past Sha Sha Resort.

The Voyageur Conservancy invites you to “Enjoy special speakers, Perseid meteor shower viewings, a film showing, telescope sessions, campfire s’mores, guided constellation tours, and more.”

Anybody coming out to one of these events will want to come prepared. The conservancy advises that you come prepared to fight the bugs mosquito netting and/or bug spray are advised. You will also want to bring a flashlight: “red is best – we are in one of the darkest areas of the Park you can access by car, so there will be little artificial light,” The website says. “Flashlights to navigate are helpful, and red light flashlights will help you keep your night vision.” You’ll also want to dress for the temperature.