Sudbury area man arrested in local vehicle theft

Police briefs

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged an individual following a report of a stolen vehicle.

On September 7 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle stolen from the 400 block on Scott Street in Fort Frances. Shortly thereafter, officers received a second call about an erratic driver matching the description of the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 11.

At just after 3:00 PM, the Rainy River District OPP located the stolen vehicle more than 100 kilometers from where it was stolen. A male driver and female passenger were arrested in possession of the stolen vehicle .

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the quick apprehension and arrests, the stolen motor vehicle was recovered without damage.

A 28-year-old of Rayside-Balfour, Ontario has been arrested and charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada; Failure or refusal to comply with demand; Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Fail to Comply with Probation Order and Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on September 8th, 2023.

If anyone has information about the accused in relation to this incident please contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment or they can provide their information to Crime Stoppers should they wish to remain anonymous.

The key to protecting your vehicle is in your hands. Keep yourself from becoming an easy target by properly securing your vehicle. Remember: Lock It or Lose It!

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

BE BEAR AWARE

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – With the cooler temperatures approaching, fall time is an important time to be aware of bears. There have been many sightings in the Rainy River district recently as the bears are starting to bulk up for winter. With bears preparing for winter hibernation, fall is when people need to be the most aware. Bears tend to find their way into residential areas this time of year search for food.

Not every bear sighting is an emergency situation, here is who to call if you encounter a bear.

Non-Emergency Encounters

Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641) if a bear is:

Roaming around, checking garbage cans

Breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored

In a tree

Pulling down a bird feeder or knocking over a barbecue

For Emergency Situations

Call 911 or your local police force if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, such as:

Entering a school yard when school is in session

Stalking people and lingering on-site

Entering or trying to enter a residence

Wandering into a public gathering

Killing livestock/pets and lingering on site.

The Rainy River District would also like to provide some safety tips:

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Remove bird feeder when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and Store BBQ grills and smokers

Alert neighbours to bear activity

POLICE AUCTION

(FORT FRANCES) – In accordance with S.132 of the Police Service Act of Ontario,

The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police will be holding an Auction of miscellaneous items.

On Saturday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at the OPP detachment parking lot located at 901 Sunset Drive, Fort Frances.

Viewing of the property available will begin at 9:30 a.m.

All sales are final, All items are sold AS IS, CASH only.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested one individual and laid multiple charges following a report of possible impaired driver.

On September 9, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP responded to a traffic complaint reporting a dark colored motor vehicle was being operated erratically in the 500 block of Kings Highway. Officers subsequently located the motor vehicle at a local convenience store and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 24 year old of Stanjikoming First Nation, ON has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drug and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on October 30, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

SHOPLIFTER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) respond to a report of a shoplifter at an area business on Kings Highway in the Town of Fort Frances.

On September 12, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m. members were advised of a shoplifter, by a vigilant employee. The employee reported an individual had shoplifted from the business and left the property on foot. Members located the individual a brief time later.

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old Bowsman, Manitoba resident, has been arrested and charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

The accused has been held in police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – bail court in Fort Frances on September 13, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

If you have any information about suspected criminal activity, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – A concerning weekend for members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment as three drivers were charged with impaired driving offences stemming from three separate incidents.

On September 9, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Shabaqua OPP Detachment received a call for service regarding a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 11 in Shebandown Township. Shabaqua OPP members attended and spoke to both the driver and the passenger of the motor vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were uninjured.

After speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest. The driver was then transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Through investigation, a 28-year-old of Fort Frances is charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

Furthermore, on September 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment received a call for service regarding an individual possibly driving while intoxicated. A second call for service was received shortly thereafter regarding the same subject motor vehicle in the ditch on Highway 590.

Thunder Bay OPP members responded and located the subject motor vehicle on Highway 590 in O’Connor Township. After speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to local area hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with minor injuries. The driver was then subject to subsequent testing.

Through investigation, a 23-year-old of Kenora has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

Furthermore, on September 11, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., while on patrol, members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment observed a motor vehicle continuously crossing the fog and center lines. A traffic stop was initiated where police spoke to the driver of the motor vehicle.

After speaking with the driver, it was determined that they were impaired by alcohol and were subsequently arrested. The driver was brought back to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Through investigation, a 40-year-old of Thunder Bay has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

All accused received a 90-day administrative drivers licence suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

All accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on later dates respectively.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FLIGHT FROM POLICE

(DRYDEN, ON) – An individual is facing new charges after being arrested by members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on the strength of an outstanding warrant.

On September 13, 2023, just after 12:30 a.m., an individual with an outstanding warrant was observed on Government Street in the City of Dryden. Officers advised the individual that they were under arrest on the strength of a warrant. At this time, the individual fled the location on their pedal bike. A short time later the individual was located and was placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old of Dryden, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts, Resist Peace Officer; Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Fail to Comply with Probation Order – three counts.

FARM FRAUD

FRAUD INVOLVING PURCHASES OF HEAVY MACHINERY OR FARM EQUIPMENT

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and our policing partners regularly receive reports of frauds pertaining to the buying and selling of goods online. The OPP has recently received reports of victims purchasing heavy machinery or farm equipment from sellers believed to be in the United States, losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), received fraud reports totalling $8.9 million in victim losses related to merchandise frauds. It is estimated that only 5-10% of victims report scams and frauds to the CAFC or law enforcement.

How does the scam work:

Victims conducting online searches for heavy machinery or farm equipment often locate items that are below market value or a “good deal”. The victim begins communication directly with the fraudster(s), who have stolen images and information about the equipment from other websites or platforms. Once a price is agreed upon and logistics for shipping are discussed, the fraudster requests payment in the form of a wire transfer to a financial institution located in the U.S. After receiving payment, the fraudsters cease communication with the victim, who never receives the equipment.

Prevention tips:

Be your own detective…take your time and research your purchase as it could save you time, money, and stress!

If a deal seems to be too good to be true, it is. Fraudsters use reputable websites to post stolen images and equipment information

If you don’t know the buyer/seller, investigate them thoroughly (i.e. internet map searches for the address, reverse image searches of the equipment, and consider contacting local heavy equipment repair companies)

If possible, physically inspect the equipment or consider having a professional conduct the inspection

Don’t be influenced by an extreme sense of urgency by the other party

To learn more about the Merchandise scams and other frauds visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.