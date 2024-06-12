Sturgeon Creek School honoured at 50th anniversary festivities

An amazing 50th anniversary honouring Sturgeon Creek School was held May 30. The celebration was attended by 340 people, alumni, current staff, librarians, assistance, students attending today and from the past, bus drivers, families and those just wanting to be part of a celebration of caring and memories. Perhaps Kerri Tolen wraps it up best as she shared, It was a great feeling of community of parents, alumni, past staff, bus drivers, past administrators and many more!”

Kerri shared with me the events that saw this event through from planning stage to the night of the successful event.

Invitations were made by the Gr. 1/2 class and sent/delivered to the past staff, bus drivers and custodians

A general invitation was put on FB for anyone with a connection to the school community donations, we’re generous and much appreciated, the donations helped offset the cost of the meal, the organizers really wanted it to be affordable for families. The cost was $5.00

Local caterer Debbie Zimmerman, and the Creek Crew (SCS) planned and prepped the meal, Kerri shared “They are keepers.”

Volunteers cooked fish and fries.

Staff helped out whenever they were needed-it was amazing, and we could not of hosted an event this big without all the volunteers!

Kerri would like to thank Debbie and Annemarie the Metis dance instructor, who worked hard to get people jigging on the dance diamond.

There was also a School of Fish Auction- 50 fish to represent 50 years

Manitou Forest Products donated all the wood, John Laplante cut the fish, and they were prepped in Richard Veldhuisen’s shop. An ad was put on FB calling all artists to paint for the auction.

The first Sturgeon Creek teaching staff, from 74/75 was, front l-r, Norma Hamilton, Joyce Pollard, Darlene Cavers, Hazel Morken, Arlene Watts, Nancy Fretter, Back row Marjorie Bolen, Norm Hyatt, Howard Smith, Bill Lowe, and Cheryl Lowe. Missing from staff that test is Borden Beeler. Right is a group made up of teachers, assistance and librarian all attended the 50th anniversary of Sturgeon Creek School on May 30. L-R front row Jerry O’Leary, Grace Hettinga, Joyce Pollard, Nancy Fretter, Norm Hyatt. Back row, Diane Carlson Rose Kreger, Kent Ogden, Dave Ogilvie, Donna Kiwolski, Wilma Esselink, Joyce Meyers, Martha Siemens, Andrea Schram, Mary Croswell, Maryann Haw, Josette Vargas. Their smiles tell it all – an absolutely wonderful celebration! -Robin McCormick photo

Shout out to the amazing artists from Fine Line Gallery (Hyatt, Halverson, Shaw, Crook, Perry, Makie, Pirie, McCormick and Faragher.)

Artists Marylou Goodwin, (Marylou Goodwin Fine Art Kenora) and Shawna Grapentine (Moon and Back Customs Arts, Rainy River) also submitted donations. The diversity of the art, it made the gallery interesting.

It was a community effort that exceeded our expectations! People had fun bidding and enjoying the diversity of the art

In closing I’d like to say Sturgeon Creek celebrated their 50th. “In style and class but most importantly hosting an event that people will still be talking about for the next 50 years!!!