Stunt driver arrested for impaired operation

(ETON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On August 15th, 2025 at approximately 08:45 p.m., the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle that was travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and it was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old male from Dryden was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; – Criminal Code

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) – Criminal Code

Dangerous operation – Criminal Code

Drive motor vehicle -perform stunt-excessive speed – HTA

Unsafe move – lane or shoulder – HTA

Drive left of centre – approaching crest of grade – HTA

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available – LLCA

Fail to have insurance card – CAIA

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on September 15th, 2025.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.