Stuffed cruiser helps rural food bank

Food drives are no longer just a holiday-season tradition, judging by last weekend’s sizable haul in Kakabeka Falls.

When members of Thunder Bay’s OPP detachment set up a stuff-a-cruiser event in a parking lot on Saturday, locals were generous, organizer say.

“We filled up the back of a pickup truck,” OPP Const. Jodi Dow said on Thursday.

Donations went to the Rural Cupboard Food Bank, which provides assistance to the needy in rural communities just outside Thunder Bay.

Dow said organizers got the idea to conduct a drive sometime early in the new year after a stuff-a-cruiser event that had been planned for December had to be cancelled due to freezing rain.

A similar food drive for Rural Cupboard that was held last summer resulted “in a very good turnout.”

Another summer food drive is being planned for June, Dow said.

The Rural Cupboard Food Bank is located in Conmee on West Holland Road. It can be reached by calling 807-285-0836, or by email at ruralcupboardfoodbank@gmail.com.