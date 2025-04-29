Student “vote” flips script on Conservative party outcome

The Conservative Party of Canada would be leading a minority government today, if Canada’s youngest “voters” had their say.

CIVIX Canada is a non-partisan Canadian Charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education. The group partnered with Elections Canada to once again hold Student Vote Canada, a program that brings the Federal Election into classrooms in Canada, allowing students to learn more about the parties, their platforms, the election process, and cast a “vote” for the candidate of their choice.

The results of the Student Vote were made available following the conclusion of the federal election. With more than 900,000 elementary, intermediate and high school students across 5,900 schools participating in this year’s Student Vote, the outcome flips the script on what Canada is currently seeing in official results by electing a minority Conservative Government, with the Liberals taking up the Official Opposition. The Student Vote also saw an increase to the NDP and Green’s status with 13 and two seats respectively, and a downgrade for the Bloc Québecois with 18 seats.

The Student Vote also saw Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, Yves-François Blanchet and Elizabeth May win their ridings, while Jagmeet Singh lost his seat.