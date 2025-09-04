Student Transportation Fund under review by the Ministry of Education

The Ontario Government is taking a look at transportation for Rainy River District School Board (RRDSB) students.

Paul Calandra, Minister of Education, penned a letter to Kathryn Pierroz, Chair of the Rainy River District School Board, about some concerns highlighted by Pierroz and other members of the board. In the letter, three key areas were identified by Minister Paul Calandra. However, only one area seems to have received much traction with the ministry.

While a response detailing how funding previously made available to all school board districts was given on both topics of the Right to Read Report and issues related to teacher recruitment and retention in the district, some gains in the area of student transportation funding might be in the future for the Rainy River District School Board and others.

“I have heard the concerns from your community and I understand the challenges students face, particularly in Northern Ontario,” reads the letter from Paul Calandra. “Safe, reliable transportation is essential to ensuring every student can get to school and learn.

“That is why I have directed my office to review the Student Transportation Fund with a focus on the issues you and other school boards have raised, and I will hold a school transportation consortia to account to ensure they are meeting the needs of students and families.”

While this doesn’t mean new funding will magically appear overnight – or anytime soon – this could be the beginning of a helpful step towards supporting students in getting transportation to school, establishing a routine, socializing with peers, and many other benefits.

Exactly what that will look like, and if the support will be enough, remains to be seen.