Student in custody after weapons incident at Northern Lakes School in Atikokan

One youth was taken into custody and charged following reports of a weapon incident at Northern Lakes K – 12 School.

According to a release from the Rainy River District School Board, administration at the school received a call from a concerned parent about a possible threat to the school.

The school board says with safety top of mind, the administration began an investigation and contacted the OPP, per protocol, while also initiating a shelter in place order.

A press release from the OPP says the Atikokan Detachment received reports of an ongoing shelter in place incident at the Northern Lakes K – 12 School.

“Police attended the school and began an investigation assisted by the Rainy River District Detachment OPP Crime Unit,” the release said.

“A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” the OPP said. “The name of the youth will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.”

The youth was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Youth Justice Court on November 21, 2024, for a bail hearing.