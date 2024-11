This morning, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a “72-hour strike notice” to Canada Post for both the RSMC and Urban bargaining units. The notice puts the union in a legal strike position as early as Friday, November 15, if negotiated settlements have not been reached. In a release issued by the union, the strike notice does not mean job action will take place.

“It will depend on Canada Post’s actions at the bargaining table in the days to come,” it said.