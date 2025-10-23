Streamlined approvals geared towards tapping into minerals sooner

Last Friday, the Ontario government began its new One Project, One Process (1P1P) framework, which aims to unlock the full potential of Ontario’s metals and mining sector, including the Ring of Fire, by expediting mine approvals.

Mining companies are now able to apply to have advanced exploration and mine development projects designated under the 1P1P framework. The first designation is expected in the coming weeks.

Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines, says it has never been more important to protect Ontario jobs and build the mines that will power the future as U.S. President Donald Trump attacks the Canadian economy.

“Our new One Project, One Process framework ends the era of unacceptable delays,” Lecce said on the Ontario Newsroom website.

“We are delivering a dedicated service that cuts government review times in half, giving operators and investors the confidence they need to hire, and helps us unlock the full economic potential of our province’s world-class resource sector.”

The initiative aims to reduce provincial review times by at least 50 per cent, establishing a streamlined, single-window process for advanced exploration and mine development while maintaining the Crown’s duty to consult with Indigenous communities.

“It should not take 10 years to get permitted projects that are vital to the economy of Ontario and Canada,” Rick Dumas, president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA), said. “The government has really been focusing on the permitting process, and the actual 1P1P legislation is about making sure that permit applications don’t sit buried on a desk.”

He added that Generation Mining, which will be in operation in Marathon later this fall, was a four to five-year process, which involved millions of dollars, an understanding that they need to meet the environmental requirements and working with the Indigenous communities.

“That’s the key,” he said. “But how do we continue to have economic benefit if we don’t get things moving promptly?”

Dumas says it appears that the province wants to continue to process permits in a timely manner and make the window two years instead of five or 10 years.

“Northern Ontario municipalities are ready for action. Streamlined approvals will help us turn untapped mineral potential into tangible economic opportunities, but only if we move together in true partnership with Indigenous leadership and our communities,” he said.

To build on this momentum, Dumas said NOMA is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney and Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources, to match Ontario’s initiative by creating the federal conditions for timely approvals and streamlined environmental assessments that move projects forward responsibly. He added that the work must include meaningful consultation, Indigenous leadership, and community partnership to ensure growth that is sustainable and benefits all of Northern Ontario.