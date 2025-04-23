Stratton Groceries the newest happening in Stratton

Ruth Gerber, sole owner of Stratton Groceries, is happy to offer the residents of Stratton, plus passersby, an opportunity to purchase home baking and a variety of other in-store items.

“The store is doing very well,” she said.

Ruth opened Stratton Groceries on February 19, 2025, but the wheels started turning for Ruth to establish the business long before that date. When Ruth saw the “For Sale” sign go up on the property, she started the process to purchase the lot from a local land owner. Ruth shared several years ago, Ken McDonald had owned a business on this lot. Ken sold farm supplies and also groceries. Ken had sold the business to Stanley and Teresa Martin, and after a few years the business closed

Ruth hired Barwick Builders to construct a 20′ x 30′ (600 sq. feet) store. The store is kept immaculate and very “eye appealing and inviting.”

The store sells many items, including snacks, baking supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, dairy items, fresh produce, plus eggs provided from Micha Gerber. Stratton Groceries also carries Sunrise Meat products.

Perhaps Ruth’s biggest seller is the home baking she carries, including a sourdough bread made by Katlyn Martin. Of the sourdough breads, jalapeños cheddar seems to be a favourite. Cinnamon rolls and sticky buns also sell almost as fast as they go on the shelves, and Marilyn Martin and Anita Menge are the bakers of these delicious delicacies.

Ruth is enjoying her business and says the best part is chatting with customers and these interactions.

Ruth shared she felt “the Lord’s leading” her to build Stratton Groceries. She also truly believes she couldn’t have done it without the support of family and friends. It feels in a way that they own part of it.

Stratton Groceries is located at 151 Hwy. 617 and is open Monday to Friday 9 – 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon, and closed Sunday’s and holidays.