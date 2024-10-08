Story from late author Richard Wagamese to be released as new book

The gifts of Richard Wagamese continue to be shared.

That’s because a story from the late Indigenous author, titled The Animal People Choose a Leader, will be released on Oct. 12. Douglas & McIntyre is publishing the book.

The story is excerpted from Wagamese’s One Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Planet, which was published in 2019, two years after his death.

Wagamese was from Wabaseemoong Independent Nations in northwestern Ontario.

Anishinaabe author/illustrator Bridget George, a member of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation in Ontario, has provided the illustrations, bringing Wagamese’s story about the quietly irresistible energies of humility, empathy and connection to the land.

Douglas & McIntyre had also published George’s first children’s book and the company reached out for her Woodland-inspired illustrations for this new book.

“Even though it’s technically a children’s book, it’s a book that anybody can really sit with,” George said.

George is known for her glowing work, using organic textures and shapes to create digital artwork.

George said her work is not “the traditional Woodland style that people would think of, but it’s very woodland inspired.”

It’s an art form she’s keen about.

“I’m super, super passionate about introducing kids to that Woodland style art and having questions asked about it because that there definitely could be a lot more understanding of Indigenous visual culture as their own languages,” George said.

“At the end of the day, it is a visual language, it’s storytelling and it’s record keeping in a specific way. When I’m illustrating in that style, I feel like I’m putting pieces of my spirit into that work and putting it out into the world in that way. I think it’s important to do that with that same level of respect that you would treat any other cultural practice.”

George’s illustrations take inspiration from the natural world.

“So, there’s lots of florals, there’s lots of earthy kind of fall tones to it,” she said. “I like to throw as much texture and kind of organic shapes into my work as I can.”

Even though she illustrates digitally, George said, “I use a lot of brushes that kind of mimic things like crayons and pastels and pencils.”

George has a deep appreciation of Wagamese’s work. She said one of her all-time favourite books that he wrote is Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations, published in 2016.

“I use it as a pick me up, in my whole life pretty regularly,” George said.

She recalls first finding it in a bookstore, and reading a page, feeling “taken aback.” She read more, and took it home where it became a guide if she is “ever having a bad day or looking for inspiration, I like to go to Embers specifically.”

And she fond of Wagamese’s others works as well.

“Richard’s writing has this way of making you feel like you are sitting in the room listening to an Elder or a family member talk to you,” George said. “Like when you talk to an aunt or uncle and they’re setting you straight, I feel like Richard’s voice has that same kind of energy to it. The way that he tells stories, it just immediately grabs you and pulls you in.”

George hopes the new book will introduce more people to Indigenous visual storytelling and help foster greater understanding of Indigenous cultures.