Stolen copper recovered during collision investigation



(ATIKOKAN, ON) – Two people were arrested and almost 500 kg of copper wire was seized after police responded to a single vehicle roll-over.

On August 23, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle roll-over on Hwy 11 near Mine Center. Two vehicle occupants had sustained minor injuries from the collision which demolished the involved vehicle.

Responding officers observed a large quantity of copper wire at the scene. The wire was new, large diameter wire that had been cut into short pieces. Both vehicle occupants were arrested at the scene. 490 kilograms (1080 lbs) of wire and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine was seized incident to arrest.

A 41-year-old male and 24-year-old female both from Peace River, Alberta, are jointly charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Both accused were held by police and had a bail hearing scheduled for August 24, 2025. The investigation into the origin of the wire continues.

Any person with information about this investigation can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.