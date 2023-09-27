Stay safe this hunting season

With small game and big game hunting seasons opening across the province the Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) would like to remind hunters to make every hunt a safe hunt.

“Hunting season to many people means carrying on traditions and spending time outdoors with family and friends,” says OCOA President Derek Hebner, who is also an avid hunter.

“But safety has to be of paramount importance when taking to the field in search of game. You can expect to see Ontario’s Conservation Officers out in the field inspecting hunters and ensuring everyone is hunting safely.”

The OCOA would like remind all hunters to remember the following acronyms delivered in firearms safety ACTS and PROVE:

A ssume every firearm is loaded

P oint the firearm in the safest available direction

“I want to wish everyone an enjoyable, successful and safe hunt,” says Hebner.

“Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy everything that Ontario’s outdoors have to offer but the most important thing is to make it home safe at the end of the day.”

Anyone with information about a natural resources or public safety related offence is encouraged to call the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry violation reporting line at 1-877-847-7667, contact their local Conservation Officer directly, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more information about natural resources regulations and enforcement please visit the OCOA website at http://www.ocoa.ca or contact your local Conservation Officer.