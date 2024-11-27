Starlink coming to rural Ontario to bridge ‘digital divide’

A release from the Government of Ontario states that Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary, will offer high-speed internet access to rural households in Northern Ontario using “all viable” technologies effective this coming June. Moreover, some sources think this will help bridge the “digital divide.”

“[The Ontario] government is pleased to work with Starlink to offer a highly advanced satellite internet service that will help people living and working in the hardest-to-reach areas of the province access high-speed internet,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Our government knows how essential it is to have access to online services and supports, which is why we are using all viable options and technologies.”

These technologies “including fibre, fixed wireless and satellite ensure every community across the province has [high-speed internet] access by the end of 2025.”

This new program, called ONSAT, is part of a multi-billion dollar investment by the Province of Ontario.

“The new ONSAT program is part of the government’s nearly $4 billion investment to help bring access to reliable high-speed internet to every community across the province by the end of 2025,” reads the release.

Moreover, the release asserts that “this is the largest single investment in high-speed internet, in any province, by any government in Canadian history.”

Furthermore, this investment is said to “enable high-speed internet access and improved cellular connectivity across the province.”

This improved connectivity is said to bridge the “digital divide” in Ontario.

“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for this government and Infrastructure Ontario is proud to play a critical role in the procurement and execution of solutions to deliver Ontarians the high-speed internet they need to succeed and thrive in an increasingly digital age. As we work to deliver high-speed internet access for Ontarians across the province, satellite offers the value and feasibility to provide high-speed internet specifically to some of our province’s hardest-to-reach regions,” stated Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario in the release.

This initiative will also positively affect Indigenous communities, according to the release.

“Maawandoon is honoured to be part of the awarded project alongside Starlink and FSET, demonstrating an effort that will transform connectivity in Indigenous communities. By partnering with Maawandoon, an Indigenous-owned company, we are ensuring that engagement is done thoughtfully and respectfully. Through Infrastructure Ontario, our collective focus will deliver critical infrastructure and create long-lasting socio-economic benefits for Indigenous communities across the Nations in Ontario,” stated Darren Harper, CEO of Maawandoon.