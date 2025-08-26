Squeeze Out the Last Drop of Summer with Riverside’s August 50/50 Draw

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still time to squeeze out every last drop of sunshine, fun, and maybe even a jackpot win! Riverside’s second 50/50 draw is heating up, and it’s the perfect way to cap off the season.

From enjoying time on the water, to firing up the grill for backyard BBQs, to soaking up sunny afternoons before trading them for packed school lunches and sweatshirts on the patio, there’s still time to savour it all. And as summer comes to an end, don’t forget to add one more thing to your list: securing your Riverside 50/50 tickets! But don’t wait long, ticket sales close Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., with the lucky winner being drawn the very next morning, Friday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Getting in on the draw is easy: grab your tickets online at rhc5050.com, stop by the La Verendrye General Hospital Administration Office (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.), or call 807-274-6635 to purchase by phone.

Best of all, every ticket helps strengthen health care right here at home. Proceeds support Riverside Health Care’s Lights, Camera, Diagnosis! campaign, bringing new diagnostic equipment to the district including digital X-ray units to both Rainy River and Fort Frances, and the districts first MRI.

“We are thrilled to see how quickly excitement is building in just our second draw,” said Holly Kaemingh, Director of Fundraising.

“The Riverside 50/50 is about more than a jackpot, it’s about neighbours supporting neighbours, and every ticket brings us closer to our goal of world-class diagnostic equipment right here at home.”

Don’t let summer slip away without taking your shot. Squeeze out the last drop of summer fun and secure your Riverside 50/50 ticket today!