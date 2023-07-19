Spry Farm singing a new tune with August event

The Spry Farm in Devlin will open up to host a concert this August for the first time ever when Les Filles D’Esprit and Rough Cut Pine put on a show on the farm.

Spry Farm owner Leanne Spry says the day will look a lot like other events they’ve held but with a concert tacked on in the evening.

“I have a girl friend that’s in Les Filles D’Esprit, a singing group from Kenora, and they were looking for an venue to come and perform,” Spry said. “She also has a cousin … who’s in a band and they were also looking for a play to go and play some music. I said, ‘Well why don’t we toss it into an event here at the Spry Farm. It gives you an opportunity to perform, it’s something for people to do, we’ll add a few other things.’”

The event will run in the evening from 4-9 p.m. with the concert running 7-9 p.m. and feature the main things events at the farm often have including the animal petting zoo and tractor rides.

They’ll also have bouncy castles as well as snow cones and are confirming plans for a food vendor.

“Les Filles D’Esprit is a vocal group that do a wide range of different things,” Spry said. “They put a folksy kind of twist on things. The Rough Cut Pine, I believe, is kind of folksy whatnot as well.”

The event is open to all ages but the concert possibly could go a little late for young children. People are welcome to come for the full evening, enjoy the farm, petting zoo, and then the concert starting from 7 p.m., or just come for part of the evening and enjoy one aspect or the other.

The Spry Farm is also planning their annual farm event which typically includes the petting zoo, hayrides and a pumpkin patch. This year will also see the return of the charity 5 km and 2 km races which were a hit last year. The fall event is scheduled for September 30.

Advance tickets are available for the concert event on thespryfarm.com or at The Standard Insurance and Ski’s Variety in Fort Frances. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under or they will be available at the gate for $25 and $15 respectively.