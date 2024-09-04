Split the Pot Lottery Exceeds $1,000,000 in Sales!

Split the Pot Lottery is thrilled to announce the phenomenal support for its latest lottery program, achieving exceptional results after launching on August 7. Supporting 62 Ontario hospitals, the lottery remains a top priority for Ontarians, with ticket sales surpassing $1,200,000. More tickets sold means more advancements in health care and a larger payout for supporters.

Supporters have the power to make a difference with their purchases. They can direct the proceeds from their ticket purchase to a specific local hospital partner or share them equally among all 62 hospital partners by selecting “All Participating Hospitals” at checkout.

To increase players’ chances of winning, Split the Pot Lottery’s grand prize payout will be divided among 13 winners, with the current payout being estimated to grow to $1.2 million! Additionally, thousands of dollars in early rewards are still available for early ticket purchasers.

Split the Pot Lottery has captivated multiple communities, attracting new and loyal supporters dedicated to enhancing health care across Ontario. These funds are crucial in driving critical healthcare initiatives within these communities, ensuring a positive and lasting impact.

“Thank you to all of our players for supporting Ontario hospitals by participating in Split the Pot Lottery. It’s exciting to see the grand prize go over the top of the guarantee so quickly,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. “We look forward to awarding great prizes to supporters across the province as they help our hospital teams provide the best care for all of us.“