Spirit of Christmas a huge success

The Spirit of Christmas was held December 1. This year was its first time in the Couchiching FN Multi Use Building, which was beautifully decorated for the event. Approximately 175 people attended.

The event had two new additions this year. There was “pick a present”, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all participating plus a baking table filled with delicious baking and snacks. There was also the silent auction, penny table, roulette wheel and quilt raffle – truly something for all attending.

Chairperson of the event Linda Booth was overwhelmed with the generosity of the district. The tables were filled with many donations from businesses, organizations and private individuals. Many happy people went home with their winnings.

Mary-Beth Tkachuk and Deb Cornell-Darby checking out the penny table items Phoebe Maedel, Karen Peri, Cheryl LaBelle and Carol Mackintosh enjoyed the Spirit of Christmas! Laurie Beadle and Linda LaRocque spending a mother/daughter afternoon at Spirit of Christmas fundraiser. Laureen Vandetti and Karen Robinson served many desserts and cups of coffee at the event. – Robin McCormick photos

Major donors were Couchiching FN, Diane Gibson (tables) M&M (desserts) Wendy Angus (quilt) and generous cash donations made by Allen Chiropractic, Innovation 7 and Norfab.

Perhaps the highlight of the afternoon was a cheque in the amount of $35,000.00 being presented to Allison Cox (Foundation Director) The money will be put towards the purchase of the Space Patient Central Monitoring System.

It was a truly delightful afternoon. One could tell by the laughter, and smiles that those attending were happy to be there. All attending were able to take home a Christmas Mug( a nice little touch to the event!