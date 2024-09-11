Special Council meeting planned in Emo to hear about ambulance services

A special meeting of Emo Council has been scheduled, to hear from the District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) regarding the planned relocation of services from the Emo ambulance base.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. and will be held at the Emo LaVallee Community Centre. The agenda for the meeting shows a deputation will be made by DRRSB CAO Charene Gillies.

DRRSB announced in mid-August that, due to a significant shortage of staff, emergency paramedicine services would be relocated from the Emo ambulance base at some point in the future to better staff the Rainy River and Fort Frances ambulance bases. This move would mean emergency calls for ambulances in Emo and the surrounding area would need to come from much farther afield. In its place, DRRSB announced the community paramedicine program would be relocated to Emo to provide some service coverage.