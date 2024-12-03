Sorry kids! No hippopotamuses for Christmas in this Almaguin Highlands community

The Township of Perry may be closer to updating its exotic animal bylaw.

Council members deferred passing the updated bylaw so they can review the proposed changes one more time.

If passed, the new bylaw will replace one approved in 2013 and continue to be known as the “Keeping of Certain Animals Bylaw.”

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The exclusions are extensive. Among the animals Perry residents are prohibited from owning are hippopotamuses, rhinoceroses, Tasmanian devils, venomous creatures such as tarantulas, blue-ringed octopus and scorpions.

Other animals making it to the exclusion list are crocodiles and alligators, lions and tigers, zebras, gorillas, seals, kangaroos and hyenas. Skunks, wolves, foxes, coyotes, and weasels are also on the banned list.

Staff says people should not try to domestic wildlife in the area. It’s one thing to feed wild animals but the feeding should not be done with the goal of thinking the individual is feeding a pet.

Pet stores cannot sell or keep exotic animals on the exclusion list.

A circus can display animals in the exclusion list as long as the municipality has authorized the event.

Exemptions to the bylaw include a veterinarian hospital caring for an exotic animal and wildlife sanctuaries; not in the 2013 bylaw but proposed for the new version is the exemption for a farmer with alternative livestock such as llamas, alpacas, ostrich, rabbits and minks.

Animals in the farm scenario must be kept in a secure and humane escape- proof cage or enclosure.

Other exemptions to the bylaw are a pound or shelter that would house an exotic animal, a person carrying out an educational program, events authorized by the township and a research facility.

The bylaw enforcement officer can enter a property at any time to ensure compliance and order a prohibited animal removed from the property. Proposed for the new version of the bylaw is that the OPP can also enforce the bylaw.

Contraventions of the bylaw could result in a fine up to $5,000.

Proposed for the updated bylaw is the stipulation that a court would decide how an illegal exotic animal would be dealt with. In the 2013 version, the township becomes the owner of the animal and could rehome or humanely destroy the surrendered animal.

The amended bylaw may come back to council at the Dec. 4 meeting for final approval.