Society honours volunteers at dinner

The annual R.R. Agricultural Society appreciation dinner took place last Thursday, Nov. 29, with 80 people attending. The event saw a larger number of attendees than previous years and people certainly weren’t disappointed.

Members from the board, volunteers, fair queen royalty and others attended the event. Legion members had prepared a delicious ham and turkey supper with all the fixings. Sherri Hay, president of the fair board, was the MC for the evening, with John Hettinga giving the grace. Sherri shared that the 2023 fair was very successful, which comes from hard work not only the week of the Fair but through the entire year, she said.

Door prizes were won by, Kim Lepine, Lisette Wilson, Harold McQuaker, Kevin Haglin and Peggy Advent.

Sherri thanked everyone involved with the fair. She also mentioned the general meeting for the Fair Board is in January 23, at 7 p.m. There are several board positions open. Anyone interested in joining is asked to come to that meeting.