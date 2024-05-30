Social media post regarding multiple abductions a fake: OPP

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is aware of a viral social media post referencing a potential abduction of multiple individuals in the Fort Frances area earlier this week.

The Rainy River District OPP Detachment recognizes that conversation is continuing across social media networking sites concerning this incident and have consulted with partner agencies to confirm that this incident did not occur and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

The OPP would like to remind members of the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you observe any suspicious activity or behaviour, you may contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In cases of emergencies, call 9-1-1 immediately.

MUSEUM MISCHIEF

(ATIKOKAN ON) The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public assistance in solving a mischief that occurred at the Atikokan Museum in Atikokan

On Monday May 13th, 2024 Atikokan OPP received reports of a mischief at the Atikokan Museum. Police were advised by staff at the museum that a rail car (Caboose) had been vandalized sometime over the winter months. The windows of the caboose had been smashed along the interior being damaged. Police are asking for your assistance with any information regarding how the rail car was vandalized and by who.

The Rainy River District (Atikokan) OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

ASSAULT

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with assault.

On May 25, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to an incident on Government Street, in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Adult assault – Spousal.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden at a later date.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are local resources ready to provide support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with assault.

On May 25, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to an incident at a residence on Duke Street, in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Dryden resident, has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Adult assault – two counts

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on June 24, 2024.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are local resources ready to provide support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual after receiving a call regarding a possible impaired driver.

On May 25, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 594 in Van Horne Township, Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Dryden detachment for further testing.

A 22-year-old Dryden man, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences: Adult Operation while impaired; Adult Possess more than one licence,Adult Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor and Adult Fail to remain.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on July 8, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

OPP seek public assistance with missing woman

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing their search for a missing person and are asking members of the public and media partners for assistance.

The missing individual is Courtnee, age 24, described as, 5’6″, thin build, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Courtnee was last seen on May 21, 2024 in the Dryden area.

If anyone has had any contact with Courtnee or has any information regarding this whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.