Smoking and drinking: A dangerous combination

A house fire can be one of the most devastating things that can happen to you.

You can lose everything you own, and you may end up scrambling to find a place to live.

Many home fires are preventable, but you need to be aware of the risk factors.

Smoking is the number one cause of fatal home fires in Ontario. Alcohol is a factor in many smoking-related fires.

If you or someone in the house smokes, you should be careful if you are sleeping or have consumed alcohol, drugs, or medicine that makes you drowsy.

Never smoke in bed.

Encourage smokers to smoke outside, including outside of the garage. Empty ashes into a metal container – not a garbage can.

Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires in Ontario.

You should not cook if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol. Always stay in the kitchen while cooking and turn off the stove if you must leave.

Keep anything that burns a safe distance from the stove.

Another leading cause of home fires in Ontario is electrical equipment.

Avoid overloading a circuit, and use extension cords only as a temporary connection.

Plug air conditioners and other heavy appliances directly into an outlet. Check electrical cords for damage such as fraying or nicks, as a damaged cord can expose wires and result in a shock or fire hazard.

Home heating systems are potential fire hazards.

Ensure wood stoves, fireplaces, and fireplace inserts are installed by a qualified technician and according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Have your heating system, vents, and chimneys inspected and cleaned annually by a qualified service technician.

Ensure outside heating vents are not blocked.

Maintain at least one metre between space heaters and anything that can burn, including curtains, upholstery, and clothing.

By following common safety procedures, you can reduce the risk of a fire in your home.