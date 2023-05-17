 

Small Town Mardi Gras a big success

17 May 2023
By Robin McCormick
Devlin Correspondent

—Daniel Adam and submitted photos

The Small Town Mardi Gras held Saturday evening by the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society at the Emo-LaVallee Arena was a huge success. Over 400 tickets were sold. Dinner was a traditional meal with jambalaya with rice, jambalaya with chicken and sausage, corn bread, noodles with a sauce and pork. The meal was topped off with a delicious bananas foster cheesecake, which is a traditional New Orleans dessert. 

The night started with Melanie Williams of Party Rock Sound Services playing traditional New Orleans jazz. Williams also performed a couple of songs and told the story of what the fair board is working on. 

The Rainy River/Stratton Lions Club presented the fair board with a $25,000.00 cheque toward the new 4-H kitchen. Telford Advent served as the live auctioneer at the event. 

It was a wonderful evening for all those attending! 

