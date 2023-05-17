Small Town Mardi Gras a big success

—Daniel Adam and submitted photos

The Small Town Mardi Gras held Saturday evening by the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society at the Emo-LaVallee Arena was a huge success. Over 400 tickets were sold. Dinner was a traditional meal with jambalaya with rice, jambalaya with chicken and sausage, corn bread, noodles with a sauce and pork. The meal was topped off with a delicious bananas foster cheesecake, which is a traditional New Orleans dessert.

The night started with Melanie Williams of Party Rock Sound Services playing traditional New Orleans jazz. Williams also performed a couple of songs and told the story of what the fair board is working on.

The Rainy River/Stratton Lions Club presented the fair board with a $25,000.00 cheque toward the new 4-H kitchen. Telford Advent served as the live auctioneer at the event.

It was a wonderful evening for all those attending!