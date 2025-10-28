Sioux Valley starts work on gaming-centre site

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is moving ahead with its plan to relocate its gaming centre to the side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Groundwork started last week on a parcel near the Sioux Valley Petro station at the corner of the Trans-Canada and Highway 21, Chief Vince Tacan told the Sun on Thursday.

A team is preparing a geotechnical assessment, he said, and if it goes well, Sioux Valley will get foundation work started before the snow flies.

“We are moving pretty quickly on this,” Tacan said. “We’re hoping we can have it operational before the summer tourism season because that’s when we have the potential for the most revenues.”

The First Nation plans to replace its existing complex, the Sioux Valley Gaming Centre, that sits on a property 10 kilometres north of the Trans-Canada.

The reason for the move is to increase revenue at the gaming centre and create jobs for the community, Tacan said, as the site along the highway offers the most traffic during the warmer months.

Since last year, the construction plans have undergone changes, Tacan said.

The building will have space for the gaming centre and potentially for a commercial operation, he said. Sioux Valley was originally aiming to create two commercial spaces in addition to its gaming centre.

The reason for the change in the plan was to ensure the project moves at a fast pace, Tacan said.

“We’re excited about this,” he said. “The idea all along was to develop that site for anyone wanting to work.”