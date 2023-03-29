Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls sees injection of cash for docks

The Ontario government is providing $180,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls to upgrade the Nestor Falls Government Docks and build a new pavilion. This investment supports critical infrastructure upgrades and boosts business and recreational development in Northern Ontario.

“Our government is improving access to community resources for the many residents who have water-only access to their homes,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development. “These upgrades will keep this important infrastructure safe and functional and support the vibrant tourism industry in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls.”

The township will use part of the NOHFC funding to re-deck the existing docks and strengthen the docks’ connection with the crib system, which will reduce future maintenance costs. NOHFC funding will also help build a roofed pavilion nearby that will provide shelter from the elements for tourists, businesses and residents.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $608 million in 5,070 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.93 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 8,100 jobs.

Tourism is the main industry in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls, impacting over 80 per cent of local businesses. The community has over 60 customer service facilities offering a wide range of retail, hospitality, personal, financial and emergency services.

“With tourism being our primary industry, the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls has faced considerable challenges over the past two years. With support from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, we have been making significant community enhancements like the Nestor Falls Docks to ensure that we are well positioned to meet the needs of our existing and future residents and grow our tourism economy. We are grateful for the Province’s support for projects that make an impact in our community,” said Gale Black, Mayor of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls.