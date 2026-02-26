Shuniah tax hike defended by mayor

Shuniah property owners will see their local taxes rise on average by 3.5 per cent in 2026, despite there being no single, large-scale capital project on deck this year.

But the municipality still plans to replace a snow plow and resurface Copenhagen Road, while absorbing inflationary pressures.

Council approved a $9.5-million budget at its meeting on Tuesday. Of the total, about $8.3 million is to be allotted for operating costs, with about $1.3 million going for capital expenses.

The tax increase means that a property owner with a home valued at $400,000 will pay $3,532 in property taxes in 2026, $104 more than last year, according to the municipality.

Mayor Wendy Landry, who is running for re-election this fall, said she feels the increase is defensible.

“The cost to municipalities continuously rises with increases to wages and fuel for road (vehicles),” Landry said Wednesday. “But the important piece is the levies that municipalities have no control over, such as education (social services), health unit, policing, (ambulance) and fire services.”

Exactly how much homeowners pay in local taxes depends on the value of their property, which is set by the province.

Shuniah chief administrator Paul Greenwood also noted that 30 per cent of costs, including policing, ambulance, social services and public health, are out of the municipality’s control.

“Council has worked hard to minimize the impact of inflation while . . . avoiding reductions that would negatively affect residents’ quality of life,” Greenwood said in an email.

Though no stand-out capital expenditures are planned, “roads, fire services, waste management, recreation facilities, and other infrastructure are (to be) maintained proactively and responsibly,” Greenwood said.

The 2026 budget has allocated $390,000 for the new snow plow, $300,000 for the Copenhagen Road upgrading, as well as $107,000 to complete work on the MacGregor Pavilion Hub project.

Meanwhile, the municipality continues to plan for a major overhaul of Lakeshore Drive, which has been pegged at $12 million.

“Part of the current 3.5 per-cent increase will certainly be used to help fund capital reserves for the Lakeshore Drive project,” Greenwood added.