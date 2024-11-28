Shuniah council hears concerns on nuclear waste site

Shuniah’s council gave environmental groups opposed to the transport of spent nuclear-fuel rods a fair hearing at Tuesday’s meeting, but stopped short of making any commitments to the groups’ cause.

Municipal chief administrator Paul Greenwood said council neither considered a resolution against transporting nuclear waste, nor asked administration to come up with a draft document.

Environment North and We The Nuclear Free North contend radioactive fuel rods from nuclear reactors should be stored in the immediate vicinity of reactors, rather than transported to a proposed underground storage site near Ignace, or to another location under consideration in southwestern Ontario.

Wendy O’Connor, a We The Nuclear Free North member who attended Tuesday’s council meeting, said councillors appeared “attentive” during the groups’ presentation.

Greenwood said council may also hear from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), the industry agency proposing the transport and underground storage plan for the radioactive rods.

Oliver Paipoonge’s council has also opted to hear from the NWMO before considering any resolution opposing the agency’s proposal.

So far this year, about 10 First Nations and municipalities have adopted resolutions against the transportation of spent fuel rods across their boundaries.

The NWMO has maintained that fuel rods would be transported either by rail or truck in specialized containers designed to withstand hard impacts, fiery crashes and immersion in water.

The environmental groups say they’re not convinced that adequate testing has been conducted on the containers.

It’s expected to take 20 years to construct the facility if it’s approved.