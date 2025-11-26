Sheila Medwechuk retires after forty years of insurance

Sheila Medwechuk retired on October 28, 2025, after 40 years of employment as an insurance broker. Sheila was employed by Gillons Insurance which became Westland Insurance about ten years ago. Sheila has always worked out of the Rainy River Branch of the insurance company.

Sheila fondly remembers her many years with bosses Ed Fitzgerald, Herb Cridland and Malcolm Douglas. Many great bosses followed after these three outstanding bosses.

Many special events took place over the years that brought all people employed at Gillons/Westland closer together. Sheila said her career with the company has been like spending time with family, and a close family at that.

Sheila Medwechuk has retired following a career that spanned 40 years of working in the insurance industry. Her employers celebrated her milestone with cake and a small party, sending her off into the next chapter of her life. – Robin McCormick photo

Sheila’s office held a retirement coffee and cake celebration for her on her last day of work, and a staff party was hosted by the Fort Frances Branch for both Sheila and Brenda Fraser, who had also worked for many years for Gillons/Westland at the Emo Branch.

Sheila’s family hosted a retirement party for her on November 1, at the Rainy River Legion. This event was well attended and enjoyed by all, especially Sheila.

Sheila’s plans for retirement aren’t 100 per cent certain yet, but she definitely wants to enjoy being at home.

“I will definitely have to reschedule myself,” she said.

Sheila’s children Michelle, Michael, Mark, their families and her nine grandchildren are definitely going to be a priority to spend her time with.

Our district sends Sheila many years of wishes for a great retirement, and congratulations on a job well done!