Shebandowan fire service being rebuilt

Shebandowan’s idled volunteer fire department has swung into full recruitment mode with an eye to having the service back up and running following the recent appointment of a new fire chief.

An information meeting is to take place tonight at the Shebandowan Community Centre at 7 p.m..

The village’s local services board earlier announced that David Delzotto’s appointment as chief has been approved by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Delzotto “can’t do this on his own and we are actively recruiting new volunteers for the new team,” the board said in a bulletin.

“We cannot restore our fire department without a team of dedicated residents,” it added.

Having an active fire department helps keep home insurance costs down, the bulletin noted.

The department went out of service in January in the wake of a former fire chief’s retirement and a volunteer shortage. The move meant that the community was also left out of mutual-aid agreements that provide support from neighbouring fire departments during emergencies.