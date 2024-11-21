SGEI unveils name change for Fort Frances Campus

Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) is changing the name of its Fort Frances Campus to the Rainy Lake Campus. The decision comes after much discussion about the importance of Indigenous self-determination during SGEI board meetings.

“By referring to our building as the Rainy Lake Campus, we’re not only paying homage to the beautiful Rainy Lake, we’re also honouring the fact that we are sitting on Agency One lands,” says SGEI CEO Brent Tookenay.

Agency One lands refers to the Agency One First Nations of Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin and Nigigoonsiminikaaning. This reserve was set aside to be held in common and shared by the Agency One First Nations and reflects their collective stewardship and shared heritage, emphasizing their unity and commitment to preserving and utilizing the land for the benefit of future generations.

“The Anishinaabe have a long and profound connection to the Agency One lands and hold deep spiritual and cultural importance,” says Agency One CEO Angela Mose. “Agency One Reserve has served as a gathering place since time immemorial and the Anishinaabe’s relationship with the Agency One lands is a testament to their resilience and commitment to maintaining their cultural identity and stewardship of the land.”

“As an Anishinaabe-led organization that services many Indigenous youth and people in the Treaty 3 area, it’s important that we as an organization set an example for our students and community members,” says Tookenay.

“Rainy Lake is more than just a name change, it’s recognizing the traditional lands of the First Nation communities.”

Before SGEI changed its name in 1999, it was known as the Rainy Lake Ojibway Education Authority.

“We’re also honouring our roots,” says Tookenay.

Ongoing post-secondary programs at this campus include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Business, Paramedic, Personal Support Worker, Police Foundations, Practical Nursing, Social Service Worker, and Welding Techniques.

SGEI held a grand opening ceremony for the 40,000 sq. ft. building in September 2019, and it has served as the organization’s main campus since. SGEI also has campuses in Kenora and Sioux Lookout.