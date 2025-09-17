SGEI receives $10 million strategic gift from Mastercard Foundation

Funding will support the continuous advancement of First Nation-led education

Fort Frances, ON, September 9, 2025 – Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) is honoured to announce a $10 million gift from the Mastercard Foundation, building on the Foundation’s EleV Program. This investment supports SGEI to continue and advance its work in life long learning for First Nations youth, their families, and communities in Treaty #3 Territory and surrounding regions.

“This recognition reflects the vision and hard work of our learners, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and staƯ who carry forward the responsibility of revitalizing language, culture, and education for future generations,” said Brent Tookenay, CEO of Seven Generations Education Institute

“We are deeply grateful to the Mastercard Foundation for walking alongside us in this journey.”

For the past five years, SGEI and the Mastercard Foundation have partnered to offer programs based on Anishinaabe knowledge and ways of learning. Programs like the Adult Anishinaabemowin Revitalization program and Azhemiinigoziwin (our Women’s Transition Program) have helped learners reconnect with Anishinaabe language and culture, supporting identity, resilience, and leadership. Learners say these experiences have changed their lives, giving them more pride, confidence, and belonging.

This partnership with the Foundation has also strengthened SGEI’s technological capacity. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education across Canada, SGEI adapted rapidly, becoming an early adopter in upgrading digital tools and expanding remote learning opportunities that continue to reach learners in communities far from campus. These advances now provide a foundation for broader access to education and skills training in the years ahead.

Seven Generations Education Institute – a leader in First Nation owned and Controlled Education

The $10 million investment from the Mastercard Foundation will help SGEI grow, stay financially strong, and make a lasting diƯerence with the development of a strategy that secures future sustainability and new opportunities for First Nations learners.

“This gift is not only recognition of the work that has been done but an invitation for partnership to continue building a hopeful future together,” added Naomi Field, Board Chair, SGEI “It strengthens our ability to provide pathways into higher education, employment, and community leadership while remaining grounded in Anishinaabe language, culture, and values.”

From its beginning as the Rainy Lake Ojibway Education Authority in 1985, Seven Generations Education Institute has made Anishinaabe language and culture central to its programs and supports. The SGEI logo, which depicts a sunrise, reflects new beginnings and learning. This new investment continues that tradition, keeping education as a source of hope and opportunity for future generations to come.