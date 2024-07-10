SGEI offering plenty of events to fill the summer

If you’re bored this summer and looking for something to do or learn, Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) has you covered.

The institute has myriad events planned for the summer, from workshops to help learn new skills, demonstrations of different techniques, as well as opportunities to just relax and enjoy spending time with others.

While registration for the event has closed, SGEI is running a birch-basket-making workshop today and tomorrow with Knowledge Keeper Dorothy Friday. The event will feature a day of harvesting birch bark and learning about the land and process, and a second day will go through the customs and steps of making the baskets. The event was free to register for, though spots were limited, and lunch was provided for those who signed up.

Another now-closed-for-registration event is the Institute’s planned Mental Health First Aid, First Nations Course that will be running from July 15 to 17 at the Fort Frances Campus. The course was offered at $550 and will teach participants to assist someone going through mental health challenges through a First Nations perspective to help increase awareness and support for those struggling. The course will be facilitated by Superior Strategies through the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

Also planned for this month, SGEI will be offering an opportunity for teens to learn to canoe on July 17 and 18, 2024 at the Point Park beach. The days will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. offering those who sign up a chance to get out on the water with a certified Paddle Canada instructor and gain confidence and skills to pilot their own canoe. The course is available for those age 12 to 17, with 10 slots open for each day. To register, send an email to Ellie Petsnick at elliep@7generations.org to sign up.

Outside of instructional workshops, SGEI will also be offering different opportunities to relax and enjoy yourself. The Fort Frances campus will be holding regular Movie and Game Nights for the whole family throughout July ad August, with movies planned for each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Movies planned for the movie nights include Avengers: Endgame, 2019’s Aladdin remake, Pixar’s Elemental and more. For those who don’t want to watch a movie, there will also be board games available to play. Snacks and drinks will be provided. SGEI encourages those interested in attending to check their events page on their website for potential schedule updates or cancellations.

Finally, for the more musically minded, SGEI has brought back weekly Guitar Jam Sessions for players of all ages. The jam sessions run twice weekly, with Monday nights open to those under the age of 15, with adult accompaniment required, and Wednesday nights for those age 15 and older. The Institute notes that all skill levels are welcome to attend the jam sessions to gain confidence in playing or even learn a trick or two from other players. Players are encouraged to bring their own guitars, but for those without instruments, SGEI has a limited number of guitars available for use which must be reserved in advance by calling or emailing the Institute. No registration for the event is required, so drop in and enjoy making music with other players. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

Anyone with questions about the movie nights or guitar jam sessions can contact CC Hayes at anneliseh@7generations.org or 807-274-2796 ext. 1225.

To learn more about the events being held at SGEI’s Fort Frances campus, or to see what else is in store for the summer, be sure to check out their Events page at 7generations.org/events.