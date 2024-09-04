Seniors events enjoyed and made possible with government grants

The recently formed “Seniors Committee“ of the LaVallee Municipality has seen many seniors 55+ enjoy several events in the last months. This has been made possible by the generous grants provided by the Ontario Government. The government is in full support of the well-being of seniors, not only in our municipality but throughout the district.

On July 24, 16 seniors from throughout the district travelled to the Manitou Mounds to attend a Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Cultural Tour. Those attending were able to take part in a 1.5 km walk and guided tour throughout the historical burial grounds. Golf carts were available for those needing assistance. Seniors also enjoyed an inside tour of the well designed and decorated building. A long shore walleye meal was enjoyed by all. This was a first time there for many of the seniors attending. Seniors then returned by bus to the Devlin ball-park tired, full and more educated and aware of what the Manitou Mounds truly has to offer.

On August 7, 20 people boarded two pontoon boats, made available from Rainy Lake Adventures, starting out from La Place Rendez-Vous. The weather wasn’t perfect and a few rain showers dampened the seniors, but not their spirits. One of the highlights for many was seeing the famous mermaid on Rainy Lake. This was the first pontoon tour for many of the seniors. The boats made a stop half-way through the adventure back at the Rendez-Vous, where hot coffee was much enjoyed. At that time a beautiful lake painting, painted and donated by artist, Cherie Sernano was awarded. Janet Lambert was the fortune winner of the painting. The boat ride continued until gusty winds cut it a bit short. Many of the seniors taking part in the boat ride enjoyed a delicious lunch in the dining room at the Vous.

A great outing for sure, and there’s likely to be more of this type of adventure to come.

On August 24, 30 people boarded a comfortable bus at the Devlin ball diamond to be driven to the Moose and Fiddle at Caliper Lake in Nestor Falls. This is an outside music festival with various entertainers performing from 2 p.m. until around 9 p.m. The weather was hot but bearable. Those attending were able to enjoy food from a large variety of various food vendors. Seniors were also able to view several artists’ work, plus enjoy the music and visiting. Some attending had never been to Nester Falls, and most attending had never been to a Moose and Fiddle event. All in all, it was an enjoyable day and I’m guessing many would return next year along with other seniors!

The Seniors events also included two speakers who attended our coffee gatherings.

On April 9, Jakob Mallock and Andrew Saciuk presented seniors in attendance with an educational presentation on the topic of fraud. This was a well received presentation by the 76 seniors attending. Many people left knowing much more about the ways seniors can be caught up in a fraud scandal and wiser on how to avoid it happening.

On June 4, Norma Reather and Levi Morris gave an informative and thought provoking presentation on depression and anxiety.

Norma and Levi are both geriatric mental health workers at Canadian Mental Health in Fort Frances. The agency provides psychotherapy therapy attempting to guide people to help themselves and caregiver to deal with various mental health disorders including depression and anxiety. One could feel from the presentation provided by both Norma and Levi that they are both passionate about their work and helping others in the community. The presentation ended with Levi demonstrating some mindfulness meditation, where we almost saw a few seniors fall asleep.

A big thank you to both the presenters. They were much enjoyed and truly helped seniors see the world in a different light and most importantly, to know there is help available to those needing it.

On June 18, four students from the district presented their school speeches that they had prepared for this year’s speech contest. Reece Wiersema, Leah Teeple, Brinley Libiak and Emmi-Lou McCormick all gave it their best, as they shared a variety of topics. Once again, those attending seemed to be happy with this event.

Our seniors club is doing amazingly well. We have enjoyed Dennis Smith, who provided an afternoon of his magic show and we have seen a great response to the two pancake breakfasts that we’ve had, plus our bi- weekly coffee gatherings. On Tuesday, September 10, coffee gatherings resume from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Home baking will be provided. Feel free to bring cards and your favourite board game. We’re hoping to continue many more events throughout the year and into many more years to come.