Seniors connect, learn and laugh at Midland’s ‘Seenagers’ day

The groovy place to be on Wednesday was the Midland Cultural Centre, where seniors were able to learn how to be teenagers again through a ‘Seenagers’ event.

A portmanteau of senior and teenager, ‘Seenagers’ was promoted tongue-in-cheek for those aged 65 and up who enjoyed life with the freedom, attitude, or lifestyle of a teenager.

Approximately 100 people signed in for the event where nearly 20 exhibitors provided on-hand information about services available to seniors.

Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop was in attendance to provide opening remarks and greet participants. She apologized on behalf of MP Adam Chambers, who had been delayed from opening remarks due to traffic.

“I’m wearing two hats,” Dunlop told MidlandToday. “I’m the MPP with MP Adam Chambers, but I’m also going to be presenting for the first time here at a seniors day as the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. A great opportunity for me to talk to folks about my role, but also about how it impacts seniors in their home.

“We just lived through a recent ice storm and I think there’s a lot of lessons learned, so we’ll talk about some of those things and how they can be better prepared in their homes for any future emergencies,” said Dunlop.

Through the four-hour session, many speakers showcased topics, including: ServiceOntario, Osteoporosis Canada, Service Canada, Quest Art School + Gallery, North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and Dunlop’s own ministry.

Exhibitors were: Home Instead, CFS Counselling & Wellbeing – Mature Minds, United Senior Citizens of Ontario Inc., Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, HGR Graham Partners, Canadian Red Cross, Askennonia Senior Centre, Ness Law Professional Corp., Heart to Home Meals, Gateway Centre for Learning, Community Reach North Simcoe, Midland Public Library, Ontario Health at Home, Superior Home Health Care and Simcoe County.

Orillia residents Heather Graham and Betty Hughes had travelled to Midland, excited as they had attended the event in previous years in Orillia.

“This is our third one,” said Hughes.

Graham added, “We came here today to find out the support that’s in this area, but also throughout Simcoe County.

“We need seniors’ support,” said Graham on what they hoped to get out of the presentations and exhibitors. “And information for helping not only ourselves, but our partners – and even somewhat towards our families and where they can get support and help us if we need it.”

Booths, pamphlets, and gift bags full of various items were provided and on display, but one booth held a unique attraction which delighted attendees. An animatronic cat was presented at the Alzheimer’s Society of Simcoe County table, held in the arms of those who came upon it.

“They were donated by North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services,” explained education coordinator Jenn Hickey.

Lee Laforest, community outreach support coordinator, added: “People with dementia – sometimes they miss their pets because their pets have passed on, or when they have high anxiety they need something to do with their hands. Having an automated pet really helps them, and it helps the caregiver as well, because sometimes the caregiver just doesn’t know what to do.

Laforest noted that through their organization, registrants could visit the lending library to be connected with the surrogate cats, dogs, and kittens.

Networking played a large component in both the Rotary Hall as well as the main hall of the Midland Cultural Centre. Paul Marchildon, chair of Route 93, told MidlandToday that despite not being able to secure a booth for the event, members of the business-collaboration organization attended to provide seniors with ways they could benefit from local services.

“There are so many wonderful retired business people up here that are part of our mentor roster,” said Marchildon. “We were hoping to recruit (even more).”