The 2024 Senior Citizen of the Year goes to Gordon Cornell.

Gordon was honoured with the award last Tuesday (June 18) at the Seniors Coffee Gathering. Many of his family members attended to share this happy moment with Gordon.

His family nominated Gordon, stating his many accomplishments,

Gordon imported the first purebred Polled Hereford bull to the Rainy River District in the 1950’s. This was the start of the Cornell Farms breeding stock operation.

Worked at the Kraft and Paper Mill in Fort Frances throughout many of the changes in ownership. He served as President of the Electric Union for many years and then was part of the management team during the 80’s strike.

Was a member of the Kenora/Rainy River District Health Council that foresaw the need for a long-term care home in the Rainy River District and one of the leaders who spear-headed the construction of the Rainycrest Home for the Aged.

Was a Chair of the Township School Board that planned and built Cornerbrook School. After consolidation, he served on the Rainy River District School Board. This was during the time when the Westfort and Sturgeon Creek Schools were built.

Also volunteered to act as Manager of the Rainy River District Cattleman’s Association Sales Barn for three years when they were unable to hire a manager and he guided this organization during a time when they needed a strong leadership voice.

An active member of the Rainy River District Fair Board (called the Emo Fair Board at the time) when the grandstand was constructed and during the various upgrades to many of the buildings.

Gord Cornell, a cornerstone of the community, has been honoured as the 2024 Senior Citizen of the Year. – Robin McCormick photo

The people of the district send congratulations to Gordon on this accomplishment!