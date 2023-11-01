Senior activity planning is underway

About 10 percent of the 55 plus population from LaVallee Township enjoyed a meal of soup, bunwiches, and dessert at the Devlin Hall on Friday evening (October 27). A committee was formed to organize events in the community. Members are Lisa Gregory, Bob McTavish, Don Gerard, Fran Gerard, Pat Loshaw, Iris Shute, and Robin McCormick. The committee will get together on Wednesday (November 1) at the Devlin Hall to organize the first event. Very positive comments were received from residents in attendance and all are looking forward to attending events in the very near future. Announcements will be made in this column and or the community newsletter.