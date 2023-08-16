See the great displays at the Exhibition Hall

The exhibition hall is a favourite stop at the Emo Fair. Seeing the produce, baking, and artwork of friends and neighbours, and the creativity of local kids is hard to beat.

This year, fair goers will be treated to a full range of local talent, including photography, LEGO structures, quilting, painting, and crochet. It’s a great place to see how your own garden produce stacks up, get a few ideas for your creative pursuits, and admire the wide range of talents out there in our district.

In 2021, the fair returned from the COVID shut-down with a honey of a new competition, to find the best-tasting honey in the Rainy River District, in a competition sponsored by Rick Nielson of Seven Bends Honey Farm. It was a sweet success, aimed at celebrating the work of a growing beekeeping community. The Judge’s Special Honey competition has become a mainstay, returning again for its third year. However, this year will see an additional Judge’s Choice competition, of canned fruits and vegetables. Competitors will be submitting six home-canned selections, from jams and jellies to relishes and pickles, to compete for a grand prize of $50.

Want a taste of the action? The honey competition has a sweet addition — all entries will be auctioned off after judging. To submit a bid, head to the 4-H steer auction — the honey auction will begin right after.