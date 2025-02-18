Science North’s new LEGO show to build imagination, brick by brick

Science North is again hosting a LEGO exhibition, this time called Sean Kenney’s Brick Masters Studio: Build with LEGO bricks like a pro, which opened this Family Day Weekend.

Kenney, a world-renowned LEGO artist, developed the Brick Masters Studio with science content from Science North. Imagine produced the show, which features three million LEGO Bricks and more than 100 sculptures that include landscapes, animals, insects and philosophical objects.

As part of the exhibition, Science North Bluecoats will show budding brick builders the science and engineering tools and techniques that Kenney, a world-renowned artist, uses to build his incredible creations. Brick Masters Studio portrays a deeper understanding of how imagination and innovation come together to create something extraordinary.

The perennial LEGO is a favourite Danish invention with massive sales worldwide. Translated, LEGO means “play well” in English. Described by Wikipedia as “a line of plastic construction toys,” that does not capture the essence of what it can be.

Started in 1949, LEGO has had quite a history. The great thing about the interlocking bricks is the ability to spark creativity over and over as you assemble and take them apart. Pieces can be reused infinite times to create spacecraft, cities, Rivendell, models of DNA or an X-wing fighter. In short, anything big or small.

Not just for kids, interest from adults exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is even an 18-and-older product line. Last year, nearly 15 per cent of sales in the U.S. were aimed at adult builders, so don’t blame the kids for leaving a block to be stepped on in the night.

Visitors impressed

Gwen Cyr and granddaughter Zoey Chisnell were early arrivals for the Friday event at Science North. Cyr acknowledged this is a huge educational opportunity.

“Zoey has been coming here to Science North all her life – 10 years. We have a membership,” she said.

Chisnell sat right up front. “I am so excited by this. I have lots of LEGO (bricks) at home. I gave my mum LEGO flowers for Christmas.”

Hillary Brisson, a teacher of the deaf at Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, believes that “LEGOs are for everyone – blind, deaf – they are super tactile. I have two boys in our family. There is LEGO everywhere at our home.”

Kids dream big and set their sights on architecture, art and engineering as careers while they play.

Allison Tryon is the Grade 5/6 teacher at the same school. “I’ve brought about 30 students today. LEGO is really non-gendered. Some of the students here are part of our school robotics team and they are just back from a competition in Toronto. They got the Rising Star Award.

“They are super excited … this is an inspirational moment. We had just booked a regular school trip and then found out it is the world premiere of this exhibition. What luck.”

Dylan Lunham is one of those students. “I think it is really cool to have hands-on experiences. I have been to a LEGO competition recently, and this place allows you to have fun and explore. We will come back on the Family Day weekend. We have a membership, too, so we will be here often.”

Cole Benoit brought along his dad, Eric Benoit, the Ward 2 councillor for the City of Greater Sudbury. Cole’s enthusiasm was apparent in his sparkling eyes and bubbly conversation.

“I think will see this at least five more times,” he said. “I had such a good time inside the exhibition. It was pretty fun. We went through the shop at the end and I shared my opinions on what my brothers might like. For my baby sister, we got DUPLO. It is LEGO compatible.”

The show also impressed Jim Lundrigan, chair of Science North’s board of trustees. “It is always exciting to welcome new exhibitions to Science North,” Lundrigan said. “This is amazing. I have three children of my own and a grandson.

“I stepped on a lot of LEGOs over the years. We had buckets of LEGO. There was never enough LEGO. I’ve built countless castles for princesses.”

The Brick Master

Sean Kenney – the Brick Master – thinks of LEGO as an art medium. “The Brick Masters’ Studio is like me dumping my brain out into all of you. This exhibit is for all of you. I want to teach you all the tips and tricks … how you can draw out your ideas and use your imagination. This is not a hands-in-your-pocket kind of show.”

Speaking informally as Science North’s doors opened, Kenney admitted he was “that LEGO kid” when growing up in New York. He now lives in Europe.

“I never thought this could be my job. At the time, I couldn’t fathom it. It’s bizarre and yet here I am. I did what society said: get good grades, go to university, and get a job. I studied art and also computer science. I broke free of the dotcom world to become a guy who makes art with LEGO bricks.

“We were still up to 1 a.m. putting on the finishing touches (Friday). Making sure it was perfect. I’m sure you can believe – though I’ve been here for days – I have not yet seen the rest of the science centre. I can’t wait.

“There are many interactive parts for participants, like building a cheeseburger. Just don’t try to eat it,” chuckled Kenney.

Ashley Larose, Science North CEO, shared with the audience that the opening of this exhibition “felt a little bit like Christmas morning.”

“As the show concludes here in September 2025, it will start an international tour. It will tour for five to seven years across North America. We think of this as an all-ages show.”

There is no special fee to view the LEGO bricks.

Larose mentioned the show earlier in the week at another event. “We have not had a LEGO exhibition for 15 years. There is a cycle to what we show. It is actually the third time we have had LEGO in our special exhibits hall.”

Attendance numbers for these, and anything dinosaur, are always huge, she acknowledged. “We are opening this exhibition for the Family Day weekend. March Break is just around the corner. A lot of what you will see has never been done before.”