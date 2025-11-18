Sandy Lake First Nation arena to get $2-million upgrade

The Ontario government will spend $2 million to renovate the local arena at Sandy Lake First Nation, including updates to the spectator areas, increased accessibility and upgrades to essential mechanical and electrical systems, as well as critical repairs and improvement inside and out.

Money for the renovations will come from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. (NOHFC), which offers support to public- and private-sector economic development projects across Northern Ontario, the government said in a press release.

“The arena in Sandy Lake First Nation will improve access to sports and recreation, which brings people together across generations while also encouraging active lifestyles,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth.

As a remote First Nation, Sandy Lake relies on the arena for community recreation all year, supporting hockey, broomball and skating throughout the winter and indoor hockey during the summer, said Derek Monias, capital projects assistant for Sandy Lake First Nation.

“When the arena is down for any period of time, we hear strongly from our youth how disruptive this is for their mental health and wellbeing,” Monias said. “This important building is a key place for our over 600 young people, allowing them to stay active and safe, and this project will improve the reliability of the arena.”