Salvation Army Kettle Campaign begins in Rainy River District

The holiday season is fast approaching, but the time to step up and help those in need in the community is already here.

The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign in the Rainy River District. Kettles will be running throughout the months of November and December in order to collect donations that will go towards supporting the organization’s food bank, which in turn helps those who are struggling to keep food on the table for them and their families.

Ryan Daw, Salvation Army Fort Frances’ children and family services coordinator, said that this year is as important as any for those in need.

“It’s been a difficult year for lots of people,” Daw said.

“We’re seeing a huge rise with the need for the food bank. This campaign is more needed than ever.”

The kettles will be located around Fort Frances and throughout the district at participating stores from now until December 24, 2024, giving everyone in the area ample time to make a contribution to help those in need. In Fort Frances, kettles will be set up at Safeway, The Place and Wal-Mart, while Cloverleaf Grocery in Emo and Beaver Mills Market in Rainy River will also host a kettle of their own.

Daw shared that along with taking the usual cash donations, each kettle will once more be set up with a contactless payment option, so those with their cards and phones can also help.

While the organization is always looking for volunteers to help man one of the kettles, Daw said this year they have already had a good number of people sign up to take a slot, though anyone else who wishes to help out is encouraged to contact the Salvation Army to take any of the available slots.

All of the money collected by the Salvation Army during the kettle campaign stays within our communities and goes to help those who are struggling to afford food for themselves and their families, regardless of how much they might be working to make ends meet.

“There is a huge need for the services that Salvation Army provides,” Daw said.

“We’ve seen a huge rise with the food bank and a huge rise with the food that’s needed to be distributed throughout the community. And these donations stay in Fort Frances. They’re a part of the community, and we help people from the community.”

Registration for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program has also opened. Those interested in getting a hamper are asked to stop by the Salvation Army from now until November 29, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to register.