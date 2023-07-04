 

Safest Canadian City rankings released

4 July 2023
Staff

Rentola has completed its annual review of the safest cities in Canada index. Barrie came out on top, with Fort Frances’ two closest cities, Thunder bay and Winnipeg, coming in at 32nd and 34th respectively. To see the full methodology, visit https://rentola.ca/safest-cities-in-canada

RankCityOverall IndexCitizens per officerCrime Severity IndexViolent Crime Severity IndexNon-violent Crime Severity IndexCrime solving rate
1Barrie, Ont.7.136.019.6510.001.738.26
2Brantford, Ont.7.006.816.547.354.2910.00
3Guelph, Ont.6.845.158.379.903.237.55
4Toronto, Ont.6.636.509.708.941.186.83
5Saint John, NB6.464.059.119.752.267.13
6Belleville, Ont.6.435.717.217.603.558.10
7Windsor, Ont.6.426.236.638.444.646.15
8St. Catharines, Ont.6.405.757.969.003.306.01
9Lethbridge, Alta.6.378.941.005.4310.006.49
10Kitchener area, Ont.6.298.006.157.404.735.18
11Québec City, Que.6.294.4710.009.331.006.67
12Montréal, Que.6.216.678.617.731.936.11
13Hamilton, Ont.6.124.798.518.122.236.94
14Victoria, BC6.127.206.987.703.874.87
15Regina, Sask.6.1010.002.853.506.877.27
16Saguenay, Que.5.852.709.237.761.208.35
17Peterborough, Ont.5.853.017.687.562.968.04
18Vancouver, BC5.815.795.927.955.264.12
19Gatineau, Que.5.812.299.278.411.457.64
20Calgary, Alta.5.784.966.907.683.965.40
21Edmonton, Alta.5.776.434.265.736.226.22
22Sherbrooke. Que.5.661.579.138.311.567.71
23Abbotsford, BC5.605.046.277.464.614.60
24London, Ont.5.594.426.086.964.615.88
25Kingston, Ont.5.572.696.848.164.255.88
26Moncton, NB5.505.312.606.598.624.36
27Greater Sudbury, Ont.5.495.675.634.514.007.66
28Trois-Rivières, Que.5.481.009.168.111.447.71
29Saskatoon, Sask.5.305.113.374.926.916.17
30St. John’s, NL5.174.127.366.582.894.92
31Halifax, NS5.042.627.587.042.845.14
32Thunder Bay, Ont.4.986.413.861.004.499.13
33Kelowna, BC4.652.061.675.689.324.55
34Winnipeg, MB4.595.872.582.196.595.70

Event calendar
Your Ad Here
Who's Online?
Tichbornes
Times Web Design
Login to the Digital Edition