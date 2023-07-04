Safest Canadian City rankings released

Rentola has completed its annual review of the safest cities in Canada index. Barrie came out on top, with Fort Frances’ two closest cities, Thunder bay and Winnipeg, coming in at 32nd and 34th respectively. To see the full methodology, visit https://rentola.ca/safest-cities-in-canada

Rank City Overall Index Citizens per officer Crime Severity Index Violent Crime Severity Index Non-violent Crime Severity Index Crime solving rate 1 Barrie, Ont. 7.13 6.01 9.65 10.00 1.73 8.26 2 Brantford, Ont. 7.00 6.81 6.54 7.35 4.29 10.00 3 Guelph, Ont. 6.84 5.15 8.37 9.90 3.23 7.55 4 Toronto, Ont. 6.63 6.50 9.70 8.94 1.18 6.83 5 Saint John, NB 6.46 4.05 9.11 9.75 2.26 7.13 6 Belleville, Ont. 6.43 5.71 7.21 7.60 3.55 8.10 7 Windsor, Ont. 6.42 6.23 6.63 8.44 4.64 6.15 8 St. Catharines, Ont. 6.40 5.75 7.96 9.00 3.30 6.01 9 Lethbridge, Alta. 6.37 8.94 1.00 5.43 10.00 6.49 10 Kitchener area, Ont. 6.29 8.00 6.15 7.40 4.73 5.18 11 Québec City, Que. 6.29 4.47 10.00 9.33 1.00 6.67 12 Montréal, Que. 6.21 6.67 8.61 7.73 1.93 6.11 13 Hamilton, Ont. 6.12 4.79 8.51 8.12 2.23 6.94 14 Victoria, BC 6.12 7.20 6.98 7.70 3.87 4.87 15 Regina, Sask. 6.10 10.00 2.85 3.50 6.87 7.27 16 Saguenay, Que. 5.85 2.70 9.23 7.76 1.20 8.35 17 Peterborough, Ont. 5.85 3.01 7.68 7.56 2.96 8.04 18 Vancouver, BC 5.81 5.79 5.92 7.95 5.26 4.12 19 Gatineau, Que. 5.81 2.29 9.27 8.41 1.45 7.64 20 Calgary, Alta. 5.78 4.96 6.90 7.68 3.96 5.40 21 Edmonton, Alta. 5.77 6.43 4.26 5.73 6.22 6.22 22 Sherbrooke. Que. 5.66 1.57 9.13 8.31 1.56 7.71 23 Abbotsford, BC 5.60 5.04 6.27 7.46 4.61 4.60 24 London, Ont. 5.59 4.42 6.08 6.96 4.61 5.88 25 Kingston, Ont. 5.57 2.69 6.84 8.16 4.25 5.88 26 Moncton, NB 5.50 5.31 2.60 6.59 8.62 4.36 27 Greater Sudbury, Ont. 5.49 5.67 5.63 4.51 4.00 7.66 28 Trois-Rivières, Que. 5.48 1.00 9.16 8.11 1.44 7.71 29 Saskatoon, Sask. 5.30 5.11 3.37 4.92 6.91 6.17 30 St. John’s, NL 5.17 4.12 7.36 6.58 2.89 4.92 31 Halifax, NS 5.04 2.62 7.58 7.04 2.84 5.14 32 Thunder Bay, Ont. 4.98 6.41 3.86 1.00 4.49 9.13 33 Kelowna, BC 4.65 2.06 1.67 5.68 9.32 4.55 34 Winnipeg, MB 4.59 5.87 2.58 2.19 6.59 5.70