Safe snowmobiling means not going out until trails are ready

Snowmobile Safety Week is here and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobilers to stay off Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trails, which remain closed at this time. They are also urging snowmobilers to stay off frozen waterways, which unseasonably mild temperatures have made particularly unpredictable and unsafe throughout the province.

In the past 10 years, 158 snowmobilers did not make it home to their families in what were almost all preventable riding incidents. Common factors included driving too fast for the conditions, alcohol/drugs and riding on unsafe frozen waterways. Forty-one (41) per cent of the fatalities were linked to alcohol/drugs and 36 per cent of them occurred on frozen lakes and rivers (in OPP jurisdictions).

“Safe and responsible snowmobiling means not going out if there is any doubt about whether it is safe to do so. This cannot be overstated where frozen waterways are involved, which are never guaranteed to be 100 per cent safe. Making smart decisions before and during your ride, such as always riding sober and drug-free, is what will get you home to your family.”

— Rohan THOMPSON, Deputy Commissioner, OPP Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

The OPP remains committed to saving lives on more than one million square kilometres of land and waterways throughout the province.

Snowmobile Safety Week runs from January 13 to 21, 2024.